Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BHR opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $283.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

BHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

