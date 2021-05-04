Zacks Investment Research Lowers Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.89.

GLOB stock traded down $5.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,137. Globant has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.24 and its 200-day moving average is $207.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

