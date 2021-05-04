Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €109.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.69 ($129.05).

AIR stock opened at €99.91 ($117.54) on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €99.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.44.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

