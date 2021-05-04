Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €11.02 ($12.96) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.01 and its 200 day moving average is €10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

