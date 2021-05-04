Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €53.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.43 ($45.21).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.