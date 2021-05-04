SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SFQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.05 ($20.06).

SFQ opened at €13.99 ($16.46) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The company has a market cap of $635.07 million and a PE ratio of 45.53. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €4.13 ($4.86) and a 52 week high of €14.25 ($16.76).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

