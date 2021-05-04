$2.94 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post $2.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 million to $277.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $422.63 million, with estimates ranging from $6.02 million to $889.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.