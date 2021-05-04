Analyzing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 2.95 $70.21 million $1.32 10.00 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $109.50 million 16.50 N/A N/A N/A

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86

Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.30%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.78%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -18.85% 0.71% 0.15% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

