Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report sales of $826.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $839.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $820.96 million. Trimble posted sales of $792.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

