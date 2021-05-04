S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.21

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $4.02. S&W Seed shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 50,576 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. As a group, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 13.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

