Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.46

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $6.52. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 68,912 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $108.88 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 8,244 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $50,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $207,581. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

