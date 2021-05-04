SushiSwap Price Reaches $13.70 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $518.87 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.70 or 0.00024632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00071428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.75 or 0.00856907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,517.74 or 0.09917452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00100190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00046272 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,097,742 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

