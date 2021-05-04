QLC Chain Hits One Day Volume of $1.64 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00276228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.71 or 0.01170858 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.52 or 0.00726750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,703.82 or 1.00076498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

