Meta (MTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00071744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.13 or 0.00858993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.59 or 0.10108641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00100683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00046628 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.