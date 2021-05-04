HyperExchange Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $6,946.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00276228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.71 or 0.01170858 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.52 or 0.00726750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,703.82 or 1.00076498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.