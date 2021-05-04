ExNetwork Token (EXNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $49,956.00

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a total market cap of $23.78 million and $49,956.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00276228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.71 or 0.01170858 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.52 or 0.00726750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,703.82 or 1.00076498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ExNetwork Token

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,918,384 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community . ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExNetwork Token

