iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 2,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIC)

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

