Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $427.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.30 million to $434.20 million. CDK Global posted sales of $516.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 782,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. CDK Global has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.