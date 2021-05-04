Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Trading Down 3.8%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.65. 592,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,537,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

About Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

