Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortis and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.25.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.74. 266,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,741. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. Fortis has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 868,316 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 668,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Fortis by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 546,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortis (FTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.