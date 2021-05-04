Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to “Buy”

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Get Givaudan alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.40. 15,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,694. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Givaudan (GVDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.