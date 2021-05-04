HashBX (HBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $944,004.19

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. HashBX has a market cap of $944,004.19 and $2,414.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HashBX has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00071403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00071057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.53 or 0.00861527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,578.29 or 0.10001040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00100462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046569 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

