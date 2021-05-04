Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.95 Million

Brokerages expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to report $376.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $353.90 million to $400.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $351.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $355.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.81 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of VEC stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,695. The firm has a market cap of $623.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth $22,061,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vectrus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.