WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.99-4.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,335. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

