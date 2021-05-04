Earnbase (ENB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded up 28% against the dollar. Earnbase has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $13,103.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for approximately $14.43 or 0.00025942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00276498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.72 or 0.01158804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.41 or 0.00730466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,748.90 or 1.00201723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

