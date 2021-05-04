Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.09. 383,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 397.37%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock worth $671,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

