JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Stock Price Down 1%

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €21.18 ($24.92) and last traded at €21.18 ($24.92). 190,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.40 ($25.18).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.18 ($22.56).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.63.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

