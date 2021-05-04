Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 32,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 366,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Leafbuyer Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.79% and a negative return on equity of 440.46%.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

