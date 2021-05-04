(CARA.TO) (TSE:CARA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

(CARA.TO) (TSE:CARA)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.71 and last traded at C$27.72. Approximately 35,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 36,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.72.

(CARA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CARA)

Cara Operations Limited operates and franchises full service restaurants. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Food Processing and Distribution, and central operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 1,272 restaurants, including 1,221 restaurants in Canada and 51 locations internationally under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, Burger's Priest, Pickle Barrel, Taverne Moderne, and The Keg restaurant brands.

