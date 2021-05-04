Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 574.60 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 570.20 ($7.45). Approximately 2,299,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,388,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 569.80 ($7.44).

AUTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 531.45 ($6.94).

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 569.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 574.30. The stock has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 34.77.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

