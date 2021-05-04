Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report $43.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.56 billion to $45.72 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $37.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $188.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.68 billion to $193.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $200.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $195.57 billion to $206.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.42.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.32. 2,662,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

