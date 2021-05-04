0Chain Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $50.46 million and $975,626.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001876 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

