GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will report $157.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.76 million and the lowest is $156.60 million. GW Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $714.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $764.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $896.37 million, with estimates ranging from $807.60 million to $970.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,193,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after buying an additional 246,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,729,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,964. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $219.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

