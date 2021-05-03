Method Finance (MTHD) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Method Finance has a market cap of $9.79 million and $1.97 million worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Method Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.00852803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.46 or 0.09786602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00099676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00046622 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,194,848 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTHDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.