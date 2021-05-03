Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report $663.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $676.83 million and the lowest is $641.10 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $630.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.08. 909,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

