$172.72 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post $172.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.48 million to $182.50 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $163.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $707.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $754.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $766.75 million, with estimates ranging from $659.38 million to $860.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,906,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,851,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 734.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,758 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.