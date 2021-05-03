Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.02 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.23. 123,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,538. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.77. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.67.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total value of $7,878,582.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,727 shares of company stock worth $12,192,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

