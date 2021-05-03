Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.30 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and $1.21 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00070688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.69 or 0.00851087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.76 or 0.09734201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00099295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00046692 BTC.

About Odyssey

OCN is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.