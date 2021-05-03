Smoothy 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.10 Million (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and $4.10 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded flat against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00064110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00274621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $644.33 or 0.01154977 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.46 or 0.00726811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,825.53 or 1.00069358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

