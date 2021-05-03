Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report $4.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $20.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $24.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.42.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $390.22. The company had a trading volume of 188,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.97 and a 200-day moving average of $330.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $93.38 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $109,219,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $63,607,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.