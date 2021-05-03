$4.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce sales of $4.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the lowest is $4.83 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 billion to $20.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lear by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lear by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $93,832,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $185.59. The company had a trading volume of 307,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,283. Lear has a 1 year low of $87.76 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.02 and its 200 day moving average is $160.93. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.