Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

RL traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5,033.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

