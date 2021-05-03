Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $2.29 on Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004101 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $5.63 billion and approximately $103.37 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00064110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00274621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.33 or 0.01154977 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.46 or 0.00726811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,825.53 or 1.00069358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001710 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,560,475,034 coins and its circulating supply is 2,460,182,393 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

