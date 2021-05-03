Ditto Trading Down 2.1% This Week (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Ditto has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $24,648.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ditto coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00064110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00274621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $644.33 or 0.01154977 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.46 or 0.00726811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,825.53 or 1.00069358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

