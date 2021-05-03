Thunder Token Trading Down 5.2% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $128.81 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.94 or 0.00279524 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

