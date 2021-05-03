Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ELP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.32. 1,793,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,746. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

