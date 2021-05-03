Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.34. 2,093,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,973. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.