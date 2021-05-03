Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. Nutrien also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-3.250 EPS.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

