Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post sales of $268.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the lowest is $266.95 million. LendingTree reported sales of $184.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.30.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in LendingTree by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.87. 257,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,817. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $193.27 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

