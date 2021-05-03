Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 675 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,187,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded up $3.84 on Monday, reaching $93.44. 157,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.